Research Analysts’ Price Target Changes for April, 9th (AC, ASC, AY, BABA, BOS, CEU, DPW, EDR, EQX, ERF)

Research Analysts’ price target changes for Friday, April 9th:

Air Canada (TSE:AC) had its price target increased by CIBC from C$28.00 to C$34.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

ASOS (LON:ASC) was given a GBX 7,250 ($94.72) price target by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY)

had its target price raised by Raymond James from $47.00 to $50.00. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) had its target price cut by Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $345.00 to $338.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

AirBoss of America (TSE:BOS) had its target price boosted by CIBC from C$42.00 to C$47.00. CIBC currently has a buy rating on the stock.

CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU) had its target price boosted by Raymond James from C$2.00 to C$2.15. The firm currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) was given a €45.00 ($52.94) target price by analysts at Baader Bank. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) was given a €52.00 ($61.18) price target by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Endeavour Silver (TSE:EDR) (NYSE:EXK) had its price target increased by BMO Capital Markets from C$6.00 to C$6.25. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Equinox Gold (TSE:EQX) had its price target trimmed by National Bankshares, Inc. to C$15.50. National Bankshares, Inc. currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Enerplus (TSE:ERF) (NYSE:ERF) had its target price raised by TD Securities from C$9.00 to C$10.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Enerplus (TSE:ERF) (NYSE:ERF) had its price target increased by Raymond James from C$10.00 to C$10.25. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Enerplus (TSE:ERF) (NYSE:ERF) had its price target raised by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$9.50 to C$10.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Enerplus (TSE:ERF) (NYSE:ERF) had its price target boosted by Scotiabank from C$5.75 to C$7.50.

Enerplus (TSE:ERF) (NYSE:ERF) was given a C$10.00 target price by analysts at Tudor Pickering & Holt. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Ensign Energy Services (TSE:ESI) had its target price raised by Raymond James from C$1.20 to C$1.30. Raymond James currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Freehold Royalties (TSE:FRU) had its target price raised by Raymond James from C$10.50 to C$11.00. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) had its target price raised by JMP Securities from $338.00 to $400.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) had its price target boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $200.00 to $250.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Hamilton Thorne (CVE:HTL) had its target price boosted by Colliers Securities from C$1.50 to C$1.60.

Hamilton Thorne (CVE:HTL) had its target price increased by Canaccord Genuity from C$1.85 to C$2.10.

Hamilton Thorne (CVE:HTL) had its target price boosted by Pi Financial from C$1.80 to C$2.15.

IGM Financial (TSE:IGM) had its price target boosted by BMO Capital Markets from C$38.00 to C$41.00. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Integra Resources (CVE:ITR) was given a C$8.00 price target by analysts at Raymond James. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK) had its target price reduced by Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $196.00 to $179.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Mullen Group (TSE:MTL) had its price target increased by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$13.75 to C$14.50. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Next Fifteen Communications Group plc (NFC.L) (LON:NFC) had its target price raised by Berenberg Bank from GBX 780 ($10.19) to GBX 900 ($11.76). Berenberg Bank currently has a buy rating on the stock.

The North West (TSE:NWC) had its price target increased by TD Securities from C$36.00 to C$37.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Precision Drilling (TSE:PD) (NYSE:PDS) had its price target boosted by Raymond James from C$40.00 to C$47.00. The firm currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Questor Technology (CVE:QST) had its target price raised by Raymond James from C$1.85 to C$2.15. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

Quisitive Technology Solutions (CVE:QUIS) had its price target boosted by Raymond James from C$1.80 to C$2.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Richelieu Hardware (TSE:RCH) had its price target boosted by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$37.50 to C$43.50. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Roots (TSE:ROOT) had its target price increased by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$3.00 to C$5.00. National Bankshares, Inc. currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Roots (TSE:ROOT) had its price target boosted by TD Securities from C$4.00 to C$4.50. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Roots (TSE:ROOT) had its target price increased by BMO Capital Markets from C$2.75 to C$4.00. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

RPM International (NYSE:RPM) had its target price raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $90.00 to $92.00. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Trican Well Service (TSE:TCW) had its price target raised by Raymond James from C$2.50 to C$2.70. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Torex Gold Resources (TSE:TXG) had its price target raised by BMO Capital Markets from C$29.00 to C$30.00. BMO Capital Markets currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Canopy Growth (TSE:WEED) had its price target cut by Cowen Inc from C$75.00 to C$44.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Western Energy Services (TSE:WRG) had its target price increased by Raymond James from C$0.35 to C$0.40. The firm currently has an underperform rating on the stock.

