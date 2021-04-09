Research Analysts’ Price Target Changes for April, 9th (AC, ASC, AY, BABA, BOS, CEU, DPW, EDR, EQX, ERF)

Posted by on Apr 9th, 2021


Research Analysts’ price target changes for Friday, April 9th:

Air Canada (TSE:AC) had its price target increased by CIBC from C$28.00 to C$34.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

ASOS (LON:ASC) was given a GBX 7,250 ($94.72) price target by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY) had its target price raised by Raymond James from $47.00 to $50.00. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) had its target price cut by Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $345.00 to $338.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

AirBoss of America (TSE:BOS) had its target price boosted by CIBC from C$42.00 to C$47.00. CIBC currently has a buy rating on the stock.

CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU) had its target price boosted by Raymond James from C$2.00 to C$2.15. The firm currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) was given a €45.00 ($52.94) target price by analysts at Baader Bank. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) was given a €52.00 ($61.18) price target by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Endeavour Silver (TSE:EDR) (NYSE:EXK) had its price target increased by BMO Capital Markets from C$6.00 to C$6.25. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Equinox Gold (TSE:EQX) had its price target trimmed by National Bankshares, Inc. to C$15.50. National Bankshares, Inc. currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Enerplus (TSE:ERF) (NYSE:ERF) had its target price raised by TD Securities from C$9.00 to C$10.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Enerplus (TSE:ERF) (NYSE:ERF) had its price target increased by Raymond James from C$10.00 to C$10.25. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Enerplus (TSE:ERF) (NYSE:ERF) had its price target raised by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$9.50 to C$10.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Enerplus (TSE:ERF) (NYSE:ERF) had its price target boosted by Scotiabank from C$5.75 to C$7.50.

Enerplus (TSE:ERF) (NYSE:ERF) was given a C$10.00 target price by analysts at Tudor Pickering & Holt. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Ensign Energy Services (TSE:ESI) had its target price raised by Raymond James from C$1.20 to C$1.30. Raymond James currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Freehold Royalties (TSE:FRU) had its target price raised by Raymond James from C$10.50 to C$11.00. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) had its target price raised by JMP Securities from $338.00 to $400.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) had its price target boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $200.00 to $250.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Hamilton Thorne (CVE:HTL) had its target price boosted by Colliers Securities from C$1.50 to C$1.60.

Hamilton Thorne (CVE:HTL) had its target price increased by Canaccord Genuity from C$1.85 to C$2.10.

Hamilton Thorne (CVE:HTL) had its target price boosted by Pi Financial from C$1.80 to C$2.15.

IGM Financial (TSE:IGM) had its price target boosted by BMO Capital Markets from C$38.00 to C$41.00. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Integra Resources (CVE:ITR) was given a C$8.00 price target by analysts at Raymond James. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK) had its target price reduced by Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $196.00 to $179.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Mullen Group (TSE:MTL) had its price target increased by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$13.75 to C$14.50. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Next Fifteen Communications Group plc (NFC.L) (LON:NFC) had its target price raised by Berenberg Bank from GBX 780 ($10.19) to GBX 900 ($11.76). Berenberg Bank currently has a buy rating on the stock.

The North West (TSE:NWC) had its price target increased by TD Securities from C$36.00 to C$37.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Precision Drilling (TSE:PD) (NYSE:PDS) had its price target boosted by Raymond James from C$40.00 to C$47.00. The firm currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Questor Technology (CVE:QST) had its target price raised by Raymond James from C$1.85 to C$2.15. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

Quisitive Technology Solutions (CVE:QUIS) had its price target boosted by Raymond James from C$1.80 to C$2.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Richelieu Hardware (TSE:RCH) had its price target boosted by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$37.50 to C$43.50. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Roots (TSE:ROOT) had its target price increased by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$3.00 to C$5.00. National Bankshares, Inc. currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Roots (TSE:ROOT) had its price target boosted by TD Securities from C$4.00 to C$4.50. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Roots (TSE:ROOT) had its target price increased by BMO Capital Markets from C$2.75 to C$4.00. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

RPM International (NYSE:RPM) had its target price raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $90.00 to $92.00. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Trican Well Service (TSE:TCW) had its price target raised by Raymond James from C$2.50 to C$2.70. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Torex Gold Resources (TSE:TXG) had its price target raised by BMO Capital Markets from C$29.00 to C$30.00. BMO Capital Markets currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Canopy Growth (TSE:WEED) had its price target cut by Cowen Inc from C$75.00 to C$44.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Western Energy Services (TSE:WRG) had its target price increased by Raymond James from C$0.35 to C$0.40. The firm currently has an underperform rating on the stock.

