Research Analysts’ Price Target Changes for April, 9th (AMG, APO, AX, BABA, BAM, BATS, BEN, BK, BLK, BWB)

Research Analysts’ price target changes for Friday, April 9th:

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) had its target price raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $145.00 to $150.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) had its price target cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $52.00 to $49.00. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX)

had its price target boosted by B. Riley from $48.00 to $52.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) had its price target cut by Morgan Stanley from $320.00 to $300.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) had its target price cut by Benchmark Co. from $315.00 to $310.00. Benchmark Co. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) had its price target raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $43.00 to $45.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

British American Tobacco (LON:BATS) was given a GBX 3,100 ($40.50) target price by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) had its target price boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $26.00 to $29.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

The Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) had its target price raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $50.00 to $54.00. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the stock.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) had its price target increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $437.00 to $847.00. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Bridgewater Bancshares (NASDAQ:BWB) had its price target raised by B. Riley from $17.00 to $20.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) had its price target boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $61.00 to $66.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

The Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) had its target price boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $48.00 to $56.00. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH) had its target price raised by B. Riley from $50.00 to $55.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) had its target price trimmed by Cantor Fitzgerald from $62.00 to $35.00. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Champion Iron (OTCMKTS:CIAFF) had its price target raised by B. Riley from $6.00 to $7.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) had its target price increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $100.00 to $110.00. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a hold rating on the stock.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) had its target price trimmed by JMP Securities from $295.00 to $265.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) had its price target increased by Cowen Inc from $44.00 to $53.00. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) had its target price increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $63.00 to $72.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) had its price target boosted by UBS Group AG from $15.00 to $17.00. UBS Group AG currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Grand City Properties (FRA:GYC) was given a €25.00 ($29.41) price target by analysts at Berenberg Bank. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) had its price target raised by Mizuho from $195.00 to $205.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (ETR:HLE) was given a €62.00 ($72.94) target price by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST) had its price target boosted by B. Riley from $48.00 to $50.00. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the stock.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) had its price target boosted by Mizuho from $210.00 to $218.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) had its target price raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $28.00 to $31.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) had its target price raised by BMO Capital Markets from $140.00 to $149.00. BMO Capital Markets currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) had its price target raised by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $130.00 to $153.00. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Krones (ETR:KRN) was given a €73.00 ($85.88) target price by analysts at Independent Research GmbH. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) had its price target raised by Telsey Advisory Group from $27.00 to $32.00. Telsey Advisory Group currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) had its price target boosted by UBS Group AG from $29.00 to $34.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Lafargeholcim (VTX:LHN) was given a CHF 57.40 target price by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Lafargeholcim (VTX:LHN) was given a CHF 60 price target by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

The Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) had its target price boosted by BTIG Research from $62.00 to $77.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) had its price target reduced by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $570.00 to $558.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) had its target price increased by UBS Group AG from $170.00 to $178.00. UBS Group AG currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) had its target price increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $110.00 to $117.00. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Orange (EPA:ORA) was given a €12.50 ($14.71) price target by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO) had its target price raised by B. Riley from $36.00 to $40.00. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) had its target price raised by B. Riley from $75.00 to $80.00. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB) had its price target cut by Cantor Fitzgerald from $27.00 to $25.00. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) had its target price raised by Mizuho from $183.00 to $215.00. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) had its price target increased by JMP Securities from $115.00 to $138.00. JMP Securities currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) had its price target increased by B. Riley from $37.00 to $38.00. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the stock.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) had its target price raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $77.00 to $79.00. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the stock.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) had its target price increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $79.00 to $81.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Schaeffler (FRA:SHA) was given a €8.00 ($9.41) target price by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) had its price target raised by Raymond James from $290.00 to $300.00. They currently have a strong-buy rating on the stock.

State Street (NYSE:STT) had its price target boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $97.00 to $100.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) had its price target boosted by Mizuho from $195.00 to $207.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) had its target price boosted by Mizuho from $48.00 to $55.00. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the stock.

TMX Group (OTCMKTS:TMXXF) had its target price increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $145.00 to $148.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) had its target price boosted by Stephens from $80.00 to $90.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) had its target price boosted by Mizuho from $380.00 to $394.00. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Volvo (STO:VOLV.B) was given a SEK 245 price target by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC) had its target price raised by B. Riley from $30.00 to $32.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) had its target price increased by B. Riley from $57.00 to $62.00. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the stock.

