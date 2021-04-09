Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Aeva Technologies (AEVA)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Aeva Technologies (NYSE: AEVA):

3/31/2021 – Aeva Technologies is now covered by analysts at Robert W. Baird. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock.

3/24/2021 – Aeva Technologies is now covered by analysts at Piper Sandler. They set an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock.

3/24/2021 – Aeva Technologies is now covered by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock.

3/23/2021 – Aeva Technologies is now covered by analysts at Roth Capital. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock.

3/23/2021 – Aeva Technologies is now covered by analysts at Craig Hallum. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock.

3/17/2021 – Aeva Technologies is now covered by analysts at Craig Hallum. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock.

3/17/2021 – Aeva Technologies is now covered by analysts at Roth Capital. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock.

AEVA stock opened at $12.02 on Friday. Aeva Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.55 and a 12-month high of $21.83.

AEVA, INC. operates as a machine vision company engages in development of optical-based sensors for the automotive industry. It builds lidar, a laser guidance sensor that are expected to be a key component of self-driving vehicles. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

