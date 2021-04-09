Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for AutoZone (AZO)

AutoZone (NYSE: AZO) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

3/31/2021 – AutoZone had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $1,505.00 to $1,640.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/29/2021 – AutoZone had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $1,500.00 to $1,600.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

3/26/2021 – AutoZone had its price target raised by analysts at Stephens from $1,350.00 to $1,500.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/23/2021 – AutoZone had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $1,375.00 to $1,500.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/17/2021 – AutoZone had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $1,375.00 to $1,500.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

3/15/2021 – AutoZone is now covered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,424.00 price target on the stock.

3/15/2021 – AutoZone is now covered by analysts at Citigroup Inc.. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,424.00 price target on the stock.

3/10/2021 – AutoZone is now covered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,424.00 price target on the stock.

3/9/2021 – AutoZone is now covered by analysts at Citigroup Inc.. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,424.00 price target on the stock.

3/3/2021 – AutoZone had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.. They now have a $1,500.00 price target on the stock.

NYSE:AZO opened at $1,427.35 on Friday. AutoZone, Inc. has a 52 week low of $906.38 and a 52 week high of $1,446.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.45 billion, a PE ratio of 18.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1,288.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,202.15.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $14.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $12.84 by $2.09. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 139.08% and a net margin of 14.05%. The company had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $12.39 EPS. AutoZone’s revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that AutoZone, Inc. will post 75 earnings per share for the current year.

In other AutoZone news, VP Ronald B. Griffin sold 674 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,250.38, for a total value of $842,756.12. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,445,439.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 11,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,250.02, for a total transaction of $14,062,725.00. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 28,347 shares of company stock worth $35,962,493. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in AutoZone by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 99,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,591,000 after purchasing an additional 6,594 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep NV grew its stake in shares of AutoZone by 197.3% during the fourth quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 1,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,822,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its position in AutoZone by 3.0% in the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in AutoZone by 58.2% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,282,000 after acquiring an additional 713 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in AutoZone by 122.3% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,678,000 after acquiring an additional 4,030 shares during the last quarter. 91.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps.

