Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for FedEx (FDX)

4/8/2021 – FedEx was given a new $340.00 price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/1/2021 – FedEx is now covered by analysts at Vertical Research. They set a “buy” rating and a $340.00 price target on the stock.

3/25/2021 – FedEx had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $305.00 to $310.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/25/2021 – FedEx had its price target raised by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $356.00 to $365.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/19/2021 – FedEx had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a $340.00 price target on the stock.

3/19/2021 – FedEx had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a $383.00 price target on the stock.

3/19/2021 – FedEx was given a new $325.00 price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/18/2021 – FedEx had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $368.00 to $350.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/11/2021 – FedEx was given a new $356.00 price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/11/2021 – FedEx had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $350.00 to $340.00.

2/24/2021 – FedEx was given a new $324.00 price target on by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/21/2021 – FedEx had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Robert W. Baird.

FedEx stock opened at $284.18 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.40 billion, a PE ratio of 30.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s 50-day moving average is $267.33 and its 200-day moving average is $266.97. FedEx Co. has a fifty-two week low of $103.40 and a fifty-two week high of $305.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.71.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The shipping service provider reported $3.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.21 by $0.26. FedEx had a net margin of 3.28% and a return on equity of 18.65%. The business had revenue of $21.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.41 EPS. FedEx’s quarterly revenue was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 17.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 8th were given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 5th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. FedEx’s payout ratio is presently 27.37%.

In other FedEx news, Director Kim Jabal sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.89, for a total transaction of $770,670.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $963,337.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP John L. Merino sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.30, for a total transaction of $2,733,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 8.49% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FDX. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of FedEx during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,672,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of FedEx during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in FedEx in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $219,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in FedEx by 251.9% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 135,625 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $34,112,000 after purchasing an additional 97,081 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Colony Group LLC lifted its stake in FedEx by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 8,409 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $2,115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106 shares during the last quarter. 72.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. Its FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment offers business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

