Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for The Boeing (BA)

3/29/2021 – The Boeing was given a new $275.00 price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/25/2021 – The Boeing had its price target raised by analysts at Susquehanna from $250.00 to $300.00. They now have a “positive” rating on the stock.

3/22/2021 – The Boeing had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $250.00 to $274.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/19/2021 – The Boeing had its price target raised by analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares, Inc. from $250.00 to $300.00. They now have a “positive” rating on the stock.

3/19/2021 – The Boeing had its price target raised by analysts at Susquehanna from $250.00 to $300.00. They now have a “positive” rating on the stock.

3/17/2021 – The Boeing had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a $275.00 price target on the stock.

3/11/2021 – The Boeing was upgraded by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $275.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $200.00.

3/10/2021 – The Boeing was given a new $257.00 price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/8/2021 – The Boeing had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $230.00 to $250.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/5/2021 – The Boeing was upgraded by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $275.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $200.00.

3/1/2021 – The Boeing had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $230.00 to $250.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/19/2021 – The Boeing had its price target lowered by analysts at Benchmark Co. from $290.00 to $270.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/12/2021 – The Boeing was given a new $193.00 price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/9/2021 – The Boeing was given a new $257.00 price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:BA traded down $3.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $251.89. The stock had a trading volume of 595,970 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,305,431. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $239.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $205.87. The company has a market capitalization of $146.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 101.91 and a beta of 1.65. The Boeing Company has a fifty-two week low of $113.89 and a fifty-two week high of $278.57.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($15.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.78) by ($13.47). The firm had revenue of $15.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.36 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($2.33) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -9.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Timothy John Keating sold 21,737 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.15, for a total transaction of $4,394,134.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 101,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,582,306.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Theodore Colbert III sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.80, for a total transaction of $1,004,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,846 shares in the company, valued at $10,009,076.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BA. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in The Boeing during the third quarter worth $25,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in The Boeing during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in The Boeing during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Cowa LLC bought a new position in The Boeing during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in The Boeing by 188.7% during the fourth quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 153 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 51.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

