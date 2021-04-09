Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft (HLAG)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft (ETR: HLAG) recently:

3/31/2021 – Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft was given a new €100.00 ($117.65) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

3/29/2021 – Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft was given a new €95.00 ($111.76) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

3/29/2021 – Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft was given a new €87.00 ($102.35) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/25/2021 – Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft was given a new €100.00 ($117.65) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

3/23/2021 – Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft was given a new €135.00 ($158.82) price target on by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/19/2021 – Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft was given a new €101.71 ($119.66) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/19/2021 – Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft was given a new €150.00 ($176.47) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/17/2021 – Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft was given a new €87.00 ($102.35) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/16/2021 – Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft was given a new €112.00 ($131.76) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/8/2021 – Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft was given a new €43.00 ($50.59) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

HLAG stock opened at €140.80 ($165.65) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.40, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The business has a fifty day moving average price of €128.41 and a 200-day moving average price of €88.04. Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft has a 1-year low of €40.90 ($48.12) and a 1-year high of €186.60 ($219.53). The stock has a market capitalization of $24.75 billion and a P/E ratio of 26.52.

Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a liner shipping company worldwide. The company engages in the shipping of containers by sea; and provision of door to door transportation services. Its vessel and container fleets are used for the transportation of general and special cargo, various dangerous goods, and coffee, as well as reefer cargo covering pharmaceuticals.

