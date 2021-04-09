Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Sempra Energy (SRE)

Sempra Energy (NYSE: SRE) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:
- 4/7/2021 – Sempra Energy was downgraded by analysts at Seaport Global Securities from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating. They noted that the move was a valuation call.
- 4/6/2021 – Sempra Energy had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $142.00 to $147.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.
- 3/25/2021 – Sempra Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $144.00 to $142.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.
- 3/19/2021 – Sempra Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $144.00 to $142.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.
Shares of SRE traded up $0.76 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $133.91. 13,043 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,684,910. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Sempra Energy has a 1 year low of $112.16 and a 1 year high of $137.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.38, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.60. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $126.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $126.17.
Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.35. Sempra Energy had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 34.85%. The firm had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.55 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Sempra Energy will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Sempra Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $951,586,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in Sempra Energy by 47.6% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,403,426 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $433,631,000 after purchasing an additional 1,097,822 shares during the period. Magellan Asset Management Ltd grew its stake in Sempra Energy by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 2,708,066 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $345,035,000 after purchasing an additional 139,757 shares during the period. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. grew its stake in Sempra Energy by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 1,790,683 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $228,151,000 after purchasing an additional 96,126 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Sempra Energy by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,733,431 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $220,856,000 after purchasing an additional 43,842 shares during the period. 83.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Sempra Energy operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and supplies natural gas. It offers electric services to approximately 3.7 million population and natural gas services to approximately 3.4 million population that covers 4,100 square miles.
