Research Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for April, 9th (ADDYY, ARCB, ARGX, ASR, AUY, BANR, BBVA, BEKE, BV, BVRDF)

Research Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Friday, April 9th:

adidas (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) had its underweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $82.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “ArcBest Corporation provides freight transportation services and solutions. The company’s Freight Transportation segment offers transportation of general commodities; motor carrier freight transportation services; business-to-business air transportation services; ocean transport services; global customizable supply chain solutions and integrated warehousing services. Its Premium Logistics & Expedited Freight Services segment provides expedited freight transportation services to commercial and government customers; premium logistics services; and domestic and international freight transportation with air, ocean, and ground service. ArcBest Corporation, formerly known as Arkansas Best Corporation, is headquartered in Fort Smith, Arkansas. “

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX)

was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “argenx SE is a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on developing antibody-based therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases and cancer. The company’s product pipeline consists of ARGX-113, ARGX-110 and ARGX-111 which are in clinical trials. argenx SE is based in Breda, the Netherlands. “

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste is a Mexican airport operator with concessions to operate, maintain and develop the airports of Cancun, Merida, Cozumel, Villahermosa, Oaxaca, Veracruz, Huatulco, Tapachula and Minatitlan in the southeast of Mexico. “

Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Yamana Gold is a Canadian gold producer with significant gold production, gold and copper-gold development stage properties, exploration properties and land positions in all major mineral areas in Brazil. “

Banner (NASDAQ:BANR) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Banner Corporation is a bank holding company operating two commercial banks in five Western states through a network of branches offering a full range of deposit services and business, commercial real estate, construction, residential, agricultural and consumer loans. “

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA) had its equal weight rating reiterated by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

KE (NYSE:BEKE) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “KE Holdings Inc. is a real estate company. It provides platform for housing transactions and services. KE Holdings Inc. is based in China. “

BrightView (NYSE:BV) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $20.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “BrightView Holdings, Inc. is a provider of commercial landscaping services primarily in the United States. It provides services from landscape maintenance and enhancements to tree care and landscape development for corporate and commercial properties, HOAs, public parks, hotels and resorts, hospitals and other healthcare facilities, educational institutions, restaurants and retail and golf courses. BrightView Holdings, Inc. is based in PA, United States. “

Bureau Veritas (OTCMKTS:BVRDF) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

Carlsberg A/S (OTCMKTS:CABGY) had its overweight rating reissued by analysts at Barclays PLC.

Daimler (OTCMKTS:DDAIF) had its overweight rating reissued by analysts at Barclays PLC.

Deutsche Post (OTCMKTS:DPSGY) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at DZ Bank AG.

Givaudan (OTCMKTS:GVDNY) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at UBS Group AG.

LafargeHolcim (OTCMKTS:HCMLY) had its overweight rating reissued by analysts at Barclays PLC.

ING Groep (NYSE:ING) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at UBS Group AG.

JD Sports Fashion (OTCMKTS:JDSPY) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

Kion Group (OTCMKTS:KIGRY) had its hold rating reiterated by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

Meggitt (OTCMKTS:MEGGF) had its overweight rating reiterated by analysts at Barclays PLC.

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:MGDDY) had its overweight rating reissued by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) had its overweight rating reissued by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

Pernod Ricard (OTCMKTS:PDRDY) had its overweight rating reissued by analysts at Barclays PLC.

Publicis Groupe (OTCMKTS:PUBGY) had its equal weight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

Prudential (NYSE:PUK) had its overweight rating reissued by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

Puma (OTCMKTS:PUMSY) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Rémy Cointreau (OTCMKTS:REMYY) had its equal weight rating reissued by analysts at Barclays PLC.

The Restaurant Group (OTCMKTS:RSTGF) had its hold rating reiterated by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

SAP (NYSE:SAP) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Societe Generale.

Salvatore Ferragamo (OTCMKTS:SFRGY) had its equal weight rating reiterated by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

The Sage Group (OTCMKTS:SGPYY) had its sell rating reaffirmed by analysts at Societe Generale.

SSP Group (OTCMKTS:SSPPF) had its overweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

SuRo Capital (NASDAQ:SSSS) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at Barrington Research. The firm currently has a $20.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $17.50.

VAT Group (OTCMKTS:VACNY) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.

