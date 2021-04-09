Research Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for April, 9th (ADRZY, AFLYY, AGI, AIRI, ALSMY, ATUS, BABA, BAESY, CAG, CHTR)

Research Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Friday, April 9th:

Andritz (OTCMKTS:ADRZY) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $10.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Andritz AG is engages in the provision of plants, equipment and services for hydropower stations. Its operating segment consists of Hydro; Pulp & Paper; Metals and Separation. Hydro segment installs and offers electromechanical systems, pumps and hydropower equipment. Pulp & Paper segment manufactures and trades tissue, board and paper products. Metals segment processes cold-rolled carbon steel, metal strip and stainless steel. Separation segment produces belts, screw passes, screens, drains cantrifuges, discs, drum filters, filter presses, separators, thickeners, flocculent systems and thermal systems. Andritz AG is headquartered in Graz, Austria. “

Air France-KLM (OTCMKTS:AFLYY) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $7.25 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “AIR FRANCE-KLM is an airline company. The Company’s core business is passenger transport, cargo transport, and aircraft maintenance services. The Group is the world leader in terms of international passenger traffic; and its cargo activity (not including integrators) and is one of the world’s major maintenance service providers. The Group structure is simple: a holding company with two airline subsidiaries. Air France-KLM has established a set of clearly defined commitments to ensure that its strategy of profitable growth goes hand in hand with environmental quality and social progress. “

Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI) (TSE:AGI)

was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a strong sell rating. According to Zacks, “Alamos is a Canadian-based intermediate gold producer with diversified production from three operating mines in North America. This includes the Young-Davidson mine in northern Ontario, Canada and the Mulatos and El Chanate mines in Sonora State, Mexico. “

Air Industries Group (NYSEAMERICAN:AIRI) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Air Industries Group Inc. is engaged in designing and manufactureing flight critical products including flight safety parts, landing gear and components, arresting gear, flight controls, sheet metal fabrications and ground support equipment. The company also offers sheet metal fabrication of aerostructures, tube bending, welding and sub-contract machining services. It serves Prime Defense and Commercial aerospace manufacturers, through its subsidiaries. Air Industries Group Inc. is headquartered in Bay Shore, New York. “

Alstom (OTCMKTS:ALSMY) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Alstom SA develops and markets systems, equipment and services for the railway sector. Its product includes bogies, traction systems, electrification, track laying and urban integrated solution. It also offers services such as parts and repairs, maintenance, customisation, modernisation and support services. Alstom SA is headquartered in France. “

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a buy rating to a neutral rating. Citigroup Inc. currently has $35.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $41.00.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) had its target price lowered by Citigroup Inc. from $345.00 to $338.00.

BAE Systems (OTCMKTS:BAESY) was downgraded by analysts at Exane BNP Paribas from an outperform rating to a neutral rating.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) had its target price increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $37.00 to $38.00.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a buy rating to a neutral rating.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) had its target price boosted by Citigroup Inc. from $59.00 to $62.00.

CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM) had its price target boosted by Wolfe Research from $23.00 to $20.00.

Eutelsat Communications (OTCMKTS:ETCMY) was downgraded by analysts at Exane BNP Paribas from a neutral rating to an underperform rating.

Flughafen Zürich (OTCMKTS:FLGZY) was upgraded by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK) had its price target cut by Citigroup Inc. from $196.00 to $176.00.

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) had its target price raised by Citigroup Inc. from $26.00 to $29.00.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) had its target price raised by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $70.00 to $76.00.

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF) had its price target raised by JMP Securities from $60.00 to $77.00.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) had its target price increased by Truist from $270.00 to $275.00.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) had its price target boosted by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $55.00 to $66.00.

