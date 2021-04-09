Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Neo Performance Materials (NEO)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Neo Performance Materials (TSE: NEO) recently:

3/30/2021 – Neo Performance Materials had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Raymond James. They now have a C$25.00 price target on the stock.

3/23/2021 – Neo Performance Materials had its price target raised by analysts at Cormark from C$22.00 to C$30.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

3/23/2021 – Neo Performance Materials had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from C$21.00 to C$25.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/23/2021 – Neo Performance Materials had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$20.00 to C$25.00. They now have a “na” rating on the stock.

3/23/2021 – Neo Performance Materials had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$20.00 to C$26.00.

3/15/2021 – Neo Performance Materials had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Stifel Firstegy.

Shares of TSE:NEO opened at C$20.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 2.79. The stock has a market cap of C$779.54 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.51. Neo Performance Materials Inc. has a 12 month low of C$6.97 and a 12 month high of C$21.68.

Neo Performance Materials Inc manufactures and sells rare earth and rare metal-based functional materials in Canada and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Magnequench, Chemicals and Oxides, and Rare Metals. The Magnequench segment produces magnetic powders that are used in bonded and hot deformed fully dense neodymium-iron-boron magnets.

