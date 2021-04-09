Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Roper Technologies (ROP)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Roper Technologies (NYSE: ROP):

4/8/2021 – Roper Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $460.00 to $505.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/6/2021 – Roper Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $440.00 to $445.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/24/2021 – Roper Technologies was upgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $440.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $410.00.

3/23/2021 – Roper Technologies was upgraded by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $460.00 price target on the stock.

3/18/2021 – Roper Technologies was upgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $440.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $410.00.

3/17/2021 – Roper Technologies was upgraded by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $460.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:ROP traded up $0.68 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $418.88. 8,306 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 625,697. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a market cap of $43.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.03. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $304.55 and a one year high of $455.72. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $393.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $406.21.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $3.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 13.53% and a net margin of 28.89%. Roper Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.39 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 12.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 5th will be paid a $0.563 dividend. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. This is an increase from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 1st. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.24%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Edge Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Roper Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.73% of the company’s stock.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, cloud-based financial analytics and performance management, and diagnostic and laboratory information system software; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

