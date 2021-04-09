Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $13.61.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ROIC. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from $12.00 to $18.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Bank of America raised shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $11.75 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 3rd.

Get Retail Opportunity Investments alerts:

Shares of ROIC traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $16.41. 16,436 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,096,803. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.25 and its 200 day moving average is $13.65. The stock has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.55 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 4.05 and a current ratio of 4.05. Retail Opportunity Investments has a 1-year low of $7.43 and a 1-year high of $17.13.

Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. Retail Opportunity Investments had a net margin of 11.68% and a return on equity of 2.61%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Retail Opportunity Investments will post 1.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 26th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. Retail Opportunity Investments’s payout ratio is presently 40.00%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Retail Opportunity Investments by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,172,289 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $283,497,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185,601 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in Retail Opportunity Investments by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,825,411 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,833,000 after purchasing an additional 399,231 shares during the period. Northwood Liquid Management LP raised its holdings in Retail Opportunity Investments by 41.3% in the third quarter. Northwood Liquid Management LP now owns 2,468,915 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,714,000 after purchasing an additional 721,328 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Retail Opportunity Investments by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,363,020 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,641,000 after purchasing an additional 109,174 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in Retail Opportunity Investments by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,782,442 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $23,867,000 after purchasing an additional 22,688 shares during the period. 91.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Retail Opportunity Investments

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ: ROIC), is a fully-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast. As of September 30, 2020, ROIC owned 88 shopping centers encompassing approximately 10.1 million square feet.

Recommended Story: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for Retail Opportunity Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Retail Opportunity Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.