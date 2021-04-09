Retail Properties of America, Inc. (NYSE:RPAI) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.20 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Retail Properties of America, Inc. (NYSE:RPAI) will report $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Retail Properties of America’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.20 and the lowest is $0.19. Retail Properties of America reported earnings of $0.27 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 25.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Retail Properties of America will report full-year earnings of $0.81 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.80 to $0.82. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.89 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.85 to $0.91. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Retail Properties of America.

Retail Properties of America (NYSE:RPAI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01. Retail Properties of America had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 1.48%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Retail Properties of America from $7.00 to $9.50 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on shares of Retail Properties of America from $7.00 to $9.50 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. KeyCorp reissued a “sector weight” rating on shares of Retail Properties of America in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Retail Properties of America from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Retail Properties of America currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.50.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RPAI. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Retail Properties of America in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Retail Properties of America during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Retail Properties of America by 1,162.8% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,344 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Retail Properties of America by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,468 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in Retail Properties of America by 31.2% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 6,267 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,489 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:RPAI traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.87. 1,019,402 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,531,587. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.62 and a beta of 1.68. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.64. Retail Properties of America has a 1 year low of $4.01 and a 1 year high of $12.21.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 26th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. This is a positive change from Retail Properties of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 25th. Retail Properties of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.93%.

About Retail Properties of America

Retail Properties of America, Inc is a REIT that owns and operates high quality, strategically located open-air shopping centers, including properties with a mixed-use component. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned 102 retail operating properties in the United States representing 20.0 million square feet.

