Retirement Group LLC Purchases Shares of 42,532 Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 42,532 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock, valued at approximately $5,643,000. Apple accounts for about 2.6% of Retirement Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Altus Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Apple by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Altus Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,813 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $904,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Red Cedar Capital LLC raised its holdings in Apple by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Red Cedar Capital LLC now owns 16,056 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,130,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in shares of Apple by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 1,882 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Harborview Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Apple by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Harborview Advisors LLC now owns 20,936 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,778,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCore Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Apple by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 23,981 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,182,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. 57.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Apple alerts:

In related news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 133,867 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.74, for a total transaction of $16,832,436.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Apple stock opened at $130.36 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $123.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $123.63. The company has a market cap of $2.19 trillion, a P/E ratio of 39.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $66.18 and a fifty-two week high of $145.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.27. Apple had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 75.15%. The business had revenue of $111.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 11th. Investors of record on Monday, February 8th were given a dividend of $0.205 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 5th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.00%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $171.00 price objective (up previously from $154.00) on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Apple from $156.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Apple from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Apple from $125.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Apple from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.03.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

Featured Story: Trading Ex-Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.