REV Group, Inc. (NYSE:REVG) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of REV Group, Inc. (NYSE:REVG) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $14.43.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on REV Group from $10.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised REV Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered REV Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on REV Group from $10.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, TheStreet raised REV Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th.

REVG stock traded up $0.25 on Friday, reaching $18.89. The company had a trading volume of 2,203 shares, compared to its average volume of 349,735. REV Group has a 1 year low of $3.50 and a 1 year high of $20.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.82. The company’s fifty day moving average is $16.34 and its 200 day moving average is $11.01. The company has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.33 and a beta of 2.67.

REV Group (NYSE:REVG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.08. REV Group had a positive return on equity of 0.75% and a negative net margin of 1.35%. The firm had revenue of $554.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $533.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.04) EPS. REV Group’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that REV Group will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Christopher M. Daniels purchased 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.08 per share, for a total transaction of $49,940.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 132,120 shares in the company, valued at $1,199,649.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jr. Mark A. Skonieczny purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.10 per share, with a total value of $91,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 186,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,693,582.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 32,250 shares of company stock worth $442,105 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in REV Group by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 46,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 874 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in REV Group by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 61,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in REV Group by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 37,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 3,452 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in REV Group by 321.8% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 5,203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in REV Group by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 47,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 5,381 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.37% of the company’s stock.

REV Group Company Profile

REV Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes specialty vehicles in the United States, Canada, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, the Latin America, the Caribbean, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fire & Emergency, Commercial, and Recreation. The Fire & Emergency segment offers various fire apparatus and ambulance products for municipalities and private contractors.

