Reviewing Inhibrx (NASDAQ:INBX) and Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN)

Inhibrx (NASDAQ:INBX) and Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, earnings and profitability.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Inhibrx and Repligen’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Inhibrx N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Repligen $270.24 million 41.77 $21.41 million $1.07 192.62

Repligen has higher revenue and earnings than Inhibrx.

Profitability

This table compares Inhibrx and Repligen’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Inhibrx N/A N/A N/A Repligen 13.40% 6.58% 5.00%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Inhibrx and Repligen, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Inhibrx 0 0 4 0 3.00 Repligen 0 0 5 0 3.00

Inhibrx presently has a consensus target price of $34.67, suggesting a potential upside of 69.11%. Repligen has a consensus target price of $204.75, suggesting a potential downside of 0.66%. Given Inhibrx’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Inhibrx is more favorable than Repligen.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

36.6% of Inhibrx shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 84.3% of Repligen shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.7% of Repligen shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Repligen beats Inhibrx on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Inhibrx Company Profile

Inhibrx, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing a pipeline of novel biologic therapeutic candidates. Its therapeutic candidates include INBRX-109, a tetravalent agonist of death receptor 5, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials in patients with solid tumors, including sarcoma; and INBRX-105, an tetravalent conditional agonist of programmed death ligand 1 (PD-L1) and a conditional agonist of 4-1BB that is in Phase 1 clinical trials to treat patients with PD-L1 expressing tumors. The company's therapeutic candidates also comprise INBRX-101, an Fc fusion protein therapeutic candidate, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for use in the treatment of patients with alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency. Its preclinical programs include INBRX-106, a single domain antibody based hexavalent agonist of OX40 for a range of oncology indications. Inhibrx, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in La Jolla, California.

Repligen Company Profile

Repligen Corp. provides bioprocessing technologies and solutions used in the process of manufacturing biologic drugs. It serves through the following product lines: Chromatography, Filtration and OEM Products (Proteins). The Chromatography product line includes a number of products used in the downstream purification and quality control of biological drugs. The Filtration products offer a number of advantages to manufacturers of biologic drugs at volumes that span from pilot studies to clinical and commercial-scale production. The OEM products are represented by Protein A affinity ligands, which are a critical component of Protein A chromatography resins used in downstream purification and cell culture growth factor products. The company was founded by Alexander G. Rich and Paul R. Schimmel in May 1981 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

