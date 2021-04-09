Reviewing RumbleON (NASDAQ:RMBL) & PROS (NYSE:PRO)

RumbleON (NASDAQ:RMBL) and PROS (NYSE:PRO) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

Get RumbleON alerts:

This is a summary of current ratings for RumbleON and PROS, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score RumbleON 0 0 2 0 3.00 PROS 1 3 4 0 2.38

RumbleON currently has a consensus price target of $65.00, indicating a potential upside of 59.74%. PROS has a consensus price target of $43.13, indicating a potential downside of 1.41%. Given RumbleON’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe RumbleON is more favorable than PROS.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares RumbleON and PROS’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio RumbleON $840.63 million 0.11 -$45.18 million ($36.60) -1.11 PROS $250.33 million 7.73 -$69.08 million ($0.96) -45.56

RumbleON has higher revenue and earnings than PROS. PROS is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than RumbleON, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares RumbleON and PROS’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets RumbleON -7.30% -353.94% -31.60% PROS -29.53% -38.36% -10.66%

Volatility and Risk

RumbleON has a beta of 3.1, meaning that its share price is 210% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PROS has a beta of 1.92, meaning that its share price is 92% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

20.4% of RumbleON shares are held by institutional investors. 15.7% of RumbleON shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 10.2% of PROS shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

RumbleON beats PROS on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About RumbleON

RumbleON, Inc., a development stage company, provides an e-commerce platform that facilitates consumers and dealers to buy, sell, trade, and finance pre-owned recreation vehicles. It primarily focuses on pre-owned Harley-Davidson motorcycles and other powersports. The company also provides third-party financing services. The company was formerly known as Smart Server, Inc. and changed its name to RumbleON, Inc. in February 2017. RumbleON, Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is based in Irving, Texas.

About PROS

PROS Holdings, Inc. provides solutions that optimize the processes of selling and shopping in the digital economy worldwide. The company offers PROS Smart CPQ, a tool for sales teams and partners to respond to customer quotes; and PROS Opportunity Detection that increases sales effectiveness and productivity by uncovering sales opportunities in existing accounts for sales teams. It also provides PROS Control, a platform for price management, coordination, and strategy; and PROS Guidance, which leverages AI-powered algorithms to provide market-relevant price guidance across sales channels. In addition, the company offers PROS Airline Revenue Management solution that delivers algorithmic forecasting and network optimization for the travel industry; PROS Airline Real-Time Dynamic Pricing, a solution that offers accurate booking class availability and seat prices; and PROS Airline Group Sales Optimizer, a group revenue optimization solution, which enables airlines and their travel agent partners to create and manage group bookings, contracts, and policies. Further, it provides PROS Airline Shopping for airlines' shopping, pricing, and repricing solutions; PROS Airline Merchandising, which sells ancillary services, including extra baggage, legroom, and other services; and PROS Airline Retail for airlines to optimize the user experience throughout the traveler journey. Additionally, the company offers software-related services, such as implementation, configuration, consulting, training, and maintenance and support services. It sells its software solutions to customers in various industries, including automotive and industrial manufacturing, transportation and logistics, chemicals and energy, food and beverage, healthcare, high tech, and travel. The company markets and sells its software solutions through its sales force, as well as through partners, resellers, and systems integrators. PROS Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for RumbleON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RumbleON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.