Reviewing Sampo Oyj (OTCMKTS:SAXPY) and Essentra (OTCMKTS:FLRAF)

Essentra (OTCMKTS:FLRAF) and Sampo Oyj (OTCMKTS:SAXPY) are both industrial products companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, risk, profitability, earnings and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

Get Essentra alerts:

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Essentra and Sampo Oyj, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Essentra 0 0 1 0 3.00 Sampo Oyj 1 3 4 0 2.38

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Essentra and Sampo Oyj’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Essentra $1.24 billion 0.83 $49.03 million $0.27 14.56 Sampo Oyj $12.62 billion 2.12 $1.27 billion N/A N/A

Sampo Oyj has higher revenue and earnings than Essentra.

Profitability

This table compares Essentra and Sampo Oyj’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Essentra N/A N/A N/A Sampo Oyj N/A 10.67% 2.51%

Risk & Volatility

Essentra has a beta of -0.49, indicating that its stock price is 149% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sampo Oyj has a beta of 1.13, indicating that its stock price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Sampo Oyj beats Essentra on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Essentra

Essentra plc provides essential components and solutions worldwide. It operates through three divisions: Components, Packaging, and Filters. The Components division manufactures and distributes plastic injection molded, vinyl dip-molded, and metal items for equipment manufacturing, automotive, fabrication, electronics, and construction industries; and component solutions comprising caps and plugs, wire and cable management products, flange protection products, knobs, handles and grips, PCB and electronics hardware, and tools and precision instruments for a range of applications and industries that are used in protection and finish products. The Packaging division provides cartons, leaflets, self-adhesive labels, and printed foils for use in blister packs; and packaging and authentication solutions to the health and personal care sectors. The Filter division offers filters and packaging solutions to the roll your own segments; analytical laboratory services for ingredient measurement; and e-cigarette and heat not burn solutions for next generation products. Essentra plc is also involved in treasury, property, services, and leasing businesses. The company was formerly known as Filtrona plc and changed its name to Essentra plc in June 2013. Essentra plc was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Milton Keynes, the United Kingdom.

About Sampo Oyj

Sampo Oyj, through its subsidiaries, provides life and non-life insurance products and services in Finland, Sweden, Norway, Denmark, and the Baltic countries. It operates through If, Topdanmark, Mandatum, and Holding segments. The company offers household, homeowner, motor, accident, travel, boat, forest, livestock, property, casualty, liability, casualty, and cargo insurance. It also provides life, individual and group pension, home and content, illness, animal, electronics, change of ownership, workers' compensation, marine, aviation, and transport insurance, as well as wealth management services. Sampo Oyj was founded in 1909 and is based in Helsinki, Finland.

Receive News & Ratings for Essentra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essentra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.