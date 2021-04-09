Reviewing Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND) and IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG)

IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG) and Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, risk and valuation.

Volatility & Risk

IAMGOLD has a beta of 0.81, indicating that its stock price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sandstorm Gold has a beta of 1.05, indicating that its stock price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500.

51.4% of IAMGOLD shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 39.0% of Sandstorm Gold shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for IAMGOLD and Sandstorm Gold, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score IAMGOLD 1 5 6 0 2.42 Sandstorm Gold 0 3 6 0 2.67

IAMGOLD currently has a consensus price target of $5.85, indicating a potential upside of 78.35%. Sandstorm Gold has a consensus price target of $13.26, indicating a potential upside of 74.72%. Given IAMGOLD’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe IAMGOLD is more favorable than Sandstorm Gold.

Profitability

This table compares IAMGOLD and Sandstorm Gold’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets IAMGOLD -31.53% 2.79% 1.70% Sandstorm Gold 11.03% 3.06% 2.90%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares IAMGOLD and Sandstorm Gold’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio IAMGOLD $1.07 billion 1.46 -$412.60 million ($0.04) -82.00 Sandstorm Gold $89.43 million 16.58 $16.40 million $0.09 84.33

Sandstorm Gold has lower revenue, but higher earnings than IAMGOLD. IAMGOLD is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Sandstorm Gold, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Sandstorm Gold beats IAMGOLD on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About IAMGOLD

IAMGOLD Corporation explores for, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North and South America, and West Africa. The company owns interests in the Rosebel mine located in Suriname, South America; the Essakane mine situated in Burkina Faso, West Africa; the Westwood mine located in Quebec, Canada. Its exploration and development projects include the Boto gold project in Senegal; the Diakha-Siribaya gold project in Mali; the Pitangui project in Brazil; the CÃ´tÃ© gold project in Ontario; and the Karita gold project in Guinea, as well as holds interest in the Loma Larga, a gold, silver, and copper project in southern Ecuador. IAMGOLD Corporation was incorporated in 1990 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

About Sandstorm Gold

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. It focuses on acquiring gold and other metal purchase agreements and royalties from companies that have advanced stage development projects or operating mines. The company offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a gold stream or royalty and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine at a fixed price per unit or at a fixed percentage of the spot price. It has a portfolio of 201 streams and royalties. The company has operations in Canada, Mexico, the United States, Mongolia, Burkina Faso, Ecuador, South Africa, Ghana, Botswana, Cote D'Ivoire, Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Peru, Paraguay, Egypt, Ethiopia, Guyana, French Guiana, Turkey, Sweden, and Australia. The company was formerly known as Sandstorm Resources Ltd. and changed its name to Sandstorm Gold Ltd. in February 2011. Sandstorm Gold Ltd. was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

