Revolution Healthcare Acquisition Corp. SAIL Units (NASDAQ:REVHU) Trading Down 0.1%

Revolution Healthcare Acquisition Corp. SAIL Units (NASDAQ:REVHU)’s share price dropped 0.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $10.15 and last traded at $10.20. Approximately 30,082 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 337,305 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.22.

About Revolution Healthcare Acquisition Corp. SAIL Units (NASDAQ:REVHU)

Revolution Healthcare Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Further Reading: How to start trading in the forex market?

Receive News & Ratings for Revolution Healthcare Acquisition Corp. SAIL Units Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Revolution Healthcare Acquisition Corp. SAIL Units and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.