REVV (REVV) Tops 1-Day Volume of $8.88 Million

REVV (CURRENCY:REVV) traded 12.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on April 9th. During the last week, REVV has traded down 17.7% against the US dollar. One REVV coin can now be purchased for $0.42 or 0.00000715 BTC on major exchanges. REVV has a total market cap of $116.46 million and $8.88 million worth of REVV was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get REVV alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $31.85 or 0.00054419 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.60 or 0.00021523 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000360 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001711 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.84 or 0.00085155 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $363.08 or 0.00620308 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0217 or 0.00000037 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 14.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.72 or 0.00040525 BTC.

REVV Coin Profile

REVV is a coin. Its genesis date was September 1st, 2020. REVV’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 278,270,642 coins. REVV’s official website is www.f1deltatime.com . REVV’s official Twitter account is @REVV_Token and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for REVV is medium.com/@f1deltatime

According to CryptoCompare, “The REVV token is a fungible cryptographic token that exists on the Ethereum blockchain. A fungible token is an asset that is interchangeable with tokens of the same type so that one REVV token always has the same value and properties as any other single REVV token. REVV is the main utility token and in-game currency of the branded motorsports games produced by Animoca Brands, including F1 ® Delta Time, an upcoming title based on MotoGP™ intellectual property, and a third title to be announced soon. REVV is being leveraged as a cross-title utility and the driving force behind the Play-to-Earn model. “

Buying and Selling REVV

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as REVV directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire REVV should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy REVV using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for REVV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for REVV and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.