Rexel S.A. (OTCMKTS:RXEEY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Rexel S.A. (OTCMKTS:RXEEY) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eight brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company.

RXEEY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Rexel in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Rexel in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Oddo Bhf upgraded Rexel from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. AlphaValue upgraded Rexel to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Rexel in a research note on Thursday, April 1st.

RXEEY stock traded up $0.43 during trading on Friday, hitting $20.53. 354 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 957. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $19.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.35. Rexel has a 52-week low of $7.50 and a 52-week high of $20.60.

Rexel SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of low and ultra-low voltage electrical products for professional customers in Europe, the United States, Canada, China, Australia, and New Zealand. The company offers smart cameras, sensors, controllers, and monitoring software; light sources, lights, and control switches; climate control products, including heat pumps, air conditioning, and water heaters; fire alarms, surveillance equipment, access controls devices, and emergency lightings; and connection cables, and switches and routers, as well as enclosures, mounts, and racks.

