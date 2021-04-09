Richard Hargreaves Sells 44,944 Shares of Boku, Inc. (LON:BOKU) Stock

Boku, Inc. (LON:BOKU) insider Richard Hargreaves sold 44,944 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 178 ($2.33), for a total transaction of £80,000.32 ($104,520.93).

Shares of BOKU stock opened at GBX 179.80 ($2.35) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.50, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 166.77 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 137.79. Boku, Inc. has a one year low of GBX 76.50 ($1.00) and a one year high of GBX 195 ($2.55). The stock has a market cap of £528.14 million and a P/E ratio of -26.16.

Get Boku alerts:

Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 190 ($2.48) price objective on shares of Boku in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th.

Boku, Inc provides mobile billing and payment solutions for mobile network operators and merchants. The company's solutions enable consumers to make online payments using their mobile devices. It offers payment solutions that delivers mobile payment acceptance across carrier billing and mobile wallets for consumers.

Further Reading: Why is the price-sales ratio important?



Receive News & Ratings for Boku Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boku and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.