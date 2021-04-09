Rigel Finance Reaches Market Cap of $414,726.00 (RIGEL)

Rigel Finance (CURRENCY:RIGEL) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 9th. Rigel Finance has a total market cap of $414,726.00 and approximately $108,089.00 worth of Rigel Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Rigel Finance has traded down 1.2% against the dollar. One Rigel Finance coin can currently be purchased for approximately $98.77 or 0.00168696 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00001828 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001709 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $40.79 or 0.00069673 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $169.89 or 0.00290169 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.27 or 0.00005580 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $453.11 or 0.00773909 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59,044.81 or 1.00849087 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.64 or 0.00019884 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $438.51 or 0.00748977 BTC.

Rigel Finance’s genesis date was December 7th, 2020. Rigel Finance’s total supply is 5,978 coins and its circulating supply is 4,199 coins. Rigel Finance’s official Twitter account is @RigelFinance

According to CryptoCompare, “RigelFinance is an automated market-making (AMM) decentralized exchange (DEX) on the Ethereum blockchain. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rigel Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rigel Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Rigel Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

