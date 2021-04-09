Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) Given a GBX 6,500 Price Target by Royal Bank of Canada Analysts

Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) has been given a GBX 6,500 ($84.92) price objective by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target points to a potential upside of 14.36% from the stock’s previous close.

RIO has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 7,750 ($101.25) price target on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Rio Tinto Group from GBX 5,090 ($66.50) to GBX 5,740 ($74.99) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 6,400 ($83.62) price target on shares of Rio Tinto Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Barclays reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 5,550 ($72.51) price objective on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 6,000 ($78.39) target price on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Rio Tinto Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 5,653.33 ($73.86).

Shares of RIO traded down GBX 71 ($0.93) during trading hours on Friday, reaching GBX 5,684 ($74.26). The stock had a trading volume of 1,095,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,423,929. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.65, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.80. Rio Tinto Group has a 12 month low of GBX 3,519 ($45.98) and a 12 month high of GBX 6,561 ($85.72). The stock has a market capitalization of £92.02 billion and a PE ratio of 9.47. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 5,816.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 5,381.70.

In other news, insider Peter Cunningham sold 5 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 5,946 ($77.68), for a total transaction of £297.30 ($388.42).

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

