Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the nineteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on RIO. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Rio Tinto Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 1,280.0% in the fourth quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 345 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 61.8% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 419 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Rio Tinto Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Pittenger & Anderson Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Rio Tinto Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 7.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of RIO stock traded down $1.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $79.05. 82,929 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,353,803. Rio Tinto Group has a fifty-two week low of $44.11 and a fifty-two week high of $92.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $82.18 and its 200-day moving average is $73.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of $98.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.49 and a beta of 0.67.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th will be given a dividend of $0.93 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a yield of 4.4%. Rio Tinto Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 97.63%.

Rio Tinto Group Company Profile

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, silver, molybdenum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It is also involved in the alumina production; primary aluminum smelting; bauxite mining; alumina refining; and ilmenite, rutile, and zircon mining, as well as provision of gypsum.

