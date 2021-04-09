Rio Tinto Group (RIO) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Rio Tinto Group (NYSE: RIO):

4/7/2021 – Rio Tinto Group had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

4/7/2021 – Rio Tinto Group had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.

3/31/2021 – Rio Tinto Group was upgraded by analysts at DZ Bank AG from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

3/24/2021 – Rio Tinto Group had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

3/18/2021 – Rio Tinto Group was upgraded by analysts at Societe Generale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

3/5/2021 – Rio Tinto Group had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

3/4/2021 – Rio Tinto Group had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

2/18/2021 – Rio Tinto Group had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.

2/8/2021 – Rio Tinto Group had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Shares of NYSE RIO traded down $0.83 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $79.37. 124,645 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,353,803. Rio Tinto Group has a one year low of $44.11 and a one year high of $92.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $82.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.54 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.61.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th will be issued a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a yield of 4.4%. Rio Tinto Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 97.63%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RIO. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 1,280.0% in the 4th quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 345 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 61.8% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 419 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rio Tinto Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in shares of Rio Tinto Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Pittenger & Anderson Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Rio Tinto Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. 7.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, silver, molybdenum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It is also involved in the alumina production; primary aluminum smelting; bauxite mining; alumina refining; and ilmenite, rutile, and zircon mining, as well as provision of gypsum.

