River and Mercantile Group (LON:RIV) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $211.51

River and Mercantile Group PLC (LON:RIV) shares passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 211.51 ($2.76) and traded as high as GBX 219 ($2.86). River and Mercantile Group shares last traded at GBX 216 ($2.82), with a volume of 9,144 shares traded.

The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 211.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 187.33. The company has a current ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32. The stock has a market capitalization of £180.31 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.27.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 25th will be issued a GBX 3.89 ($0.05) dividend. This is a positive change from River and Mercantile Group’s previous dividend of $2.34. This represents a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 25th. River and Mercantile Group’s payout ratio is 1.63%.

In other River and Mercantile Group news, insider Jonathan Dawson purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 234 ($3.06) per share, for a total transaction of £23,400 ($30,572.25). Also, insider James Barham sold 9,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 206 ($2.69), for a total value of £19,673 ($25,702.90).

River and Mercantile Group PLC is an asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm engages in advisory, fiduciary management, long-term asset management, pension funds, derivative solutions, and equity solutions. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The firm uses a combination of fundamental and quantitative analysis to make its investments.

