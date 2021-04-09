Rivetz (RVT) One Day Volume Hits $936.00

Rivetz (CURRENCY:RVT) traded down 2.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 9th. One Rivetz coin can now be purchased for $0.0340 or 0.00000058 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Rivetz has traded down 11.3% against the US dollar. Rivetz has a total market capitalization of $891,991.71 and $936.00 worth of Rivetz was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $31.83 or 0.00054509 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.58 or 0.00021548 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000367 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001716 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $51.04 or 0.00087412 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $358.70 or 0.00614357 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 19.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.01 or 0.00042832 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0207 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Rivetz Coin Profile

Rivetz (CRYPTO:RVT) is a coin. It launched on August 9th, 2017. Rivetz’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 26,244,468 coins. Rivetz’s official Twitter account is @rivetzcorp and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Rivetz is /r/Rivetz . The official website for Rivetz is rivetz.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Rivetz works through the Trusted Execution Environment: a private hardware “vault” on your phone that is completely independent from the operating system. Inside of this vault, everything is isolated – so no apps or software or operating system can see what’s inside. This is where Rivetz works to securely manage your secrets, your passwords, keys, and other private information. RvT Tokens power Rivetz: RvT is an Ethereum-based token that works with the blockchain to cryptographically prove that the vault in your phone is secure, all the way from the manufacturer to your pocket. The RvT blockchain can perform a health check, verifying that your vault’s integrity is intact, and that transactions you send are exactly the ones you intended. “

Rivetz Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rivetz directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rivetz should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Rivetz using one of the exchanges listed above.

