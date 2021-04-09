Robert Alan Schueren Sells 1,912 Shares of Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) Stock

Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) COO Robert Alan Schueren sold 1,912 shares of Natera stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.86, for a total value of $200,492.32. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,894 shares in the company, valued at $932,624.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Robert Alan Schueren also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 29th, Robert Alan Schueren sold 6,088 shares of Natera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.94, for a total value of $511,026.72.

On Wednesday, March 10th, Robert Alan Schueren sold 6,327 shares of Natera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.33, for a total value of $615,806.91.

NASDAQ NTRA traded down $0.73 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $104.98. The stock had a trading volume of 383,807 shares, compared to its average volume of 878,425. Natera, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.30 and a 1 year high of $127.19. The stock has a market cap of $9.09 billion, a PE ratio of -44.11 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $105.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 4.68 and a quick ratio of 4.57.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The medical research company reported ($0.89) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by ($0.28). Natera had a negative return on equity of 53.39% and a negative net margin of 52.11%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Natera, Inc. will post -2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on NTRA shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Natera from $87.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. BTIG Research boosted their price target on Natera from $112.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on Natera from $92.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Natera from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Natera from $112.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.33.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NTRA. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Natera during the 1st quarter valued at $264,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in Natera by 1,060.2% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 48,591 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,510,000 after buying an additional 44,403 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in Natera by 78.6% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 35,519 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,567,000 after buying an additional 15,626 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Natera during the 3rd quarter valued at $836,000. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in Natera by 123.1% during the 3rd quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 80,214 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,795,000 after buying an additional 44,252 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.93% of the company’s stock.

Natera Company Profile

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. It offers Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus with a blood draw from the mother, as well as twin pregnancies for zygosity; Vistara, a single-gene mutations screening test to identify single-gene disorder; Horizon carrier screening to determine carrier status for various genetic diseases; and Spectrum to analyze chromosomal anomalies or inherited genetic conditions during an in vitro fertilization cycle.

