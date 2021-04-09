Roberto Simon Sells 11,784 Shares of WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) Stock

WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) CFO Roberto Simon sold 11,784 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $2,592,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,325,100. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Roberto Simon also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, February 26th, Roberto Simon sold 17,869 shares of WEX stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.56, for a total transaction of $3,762,496.64.

On Monday, March 1st, Roberto Simon sold 11,784 shares of WEX stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total transaction of $2,521,776.00.

WEX stock traded up $2.30 during trading on Friday, hitting $219.31. 126,905 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 347,064. WEX Inc. has a one year low of $100.53 and a one year high of $234.64. The stock has a market cap of $9.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $217.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $187.75.

WEX (NYSE:WEX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The business services provider reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.21. WEX had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 16.87%. The company had revenue of $398.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $386.53 million. As a group, analysts predict that WEX Inc. will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WEX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of WEX from $172.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of WEX from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of WEX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $212.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Truist increased their price objective on shares of WEX from $135.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of WEX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. WEX has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $200.53.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WEX. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of WEX by 74.7% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 262 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of WEX in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of WEX by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 600 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of WEX in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Finally, Teton Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of WEX in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Institutional investors own 98.73% of the company’s stock.

WEX Company Profile

WEX Inc provides financial technology services in North America, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services. Its services include customer, account activation, and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; premium fleet services; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions with access to web-based data analytics platform that offers insights to fleet managers; and ancillary services and tools to fleets to manage expenses and capital requirements.

