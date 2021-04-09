Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) Shares Up 4.7%

Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX)’s stock price shot up 4.7% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $74.98 and last traded at $74.07. 154,749 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 10,891,021 shares. The stock had previously closed at $70.76.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on RBLX. Truist Securities started coverage on shares of Roblox in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $78.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Roblox in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Roblox in a report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Roblox in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist started coverage on shares of Roblox in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $78.00 price objective on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.00.

In other news, insider Mark Reinstra sold 40,000 shares of Roblox stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.60, for a total value of $2,824,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 98,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,970,761.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

