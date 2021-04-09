Roots Co. (TSE:ROOT) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Roots Co. (TSE:ROOT) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the nine brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$3.14.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ROOT. National Bank Financial raised their target price on Roots from C$1.75 to C$3.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Scotiabank increased their price target on Roots from C$2.00 to C$3.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Roots from C$2.75 to C$4.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday. National Bankshares increased their price target on Roots from C$3.00 to C$5.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Roots from C$1.50 to C$2.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th.

Shares of ROOT stock traded up C$0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$3.62. The company had a trading volume of 285,071 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,076. Roots has a 12 month low of C$0.66 and a 12 month high of C$3.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 136.41, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$2.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$2.13. The company has a market cap of C$152.76 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.51.

Roots Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides apparel, leather goods, footwear, and accessories under the Roots brand in Canada and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Direct-To-Consumer, and Partners and Other. The Direct-to-Consumer segment sells products through the company's corporate retail stores and e-commerce.

