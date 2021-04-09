Roots Co. (TSE:ROOT) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Posted by on Apr 9th, 2021


Share on StockTwits

Roots Co. (TSE:ROOT) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the nine brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$3.14.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ROOT. National Bank Financial raised their target price on Roots from C$1.75 to C$3.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Scotiabank increased their price target on Roots from C$2.00 to C$3.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Roots from C$2.75 to C$4.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday. National Bankshares increased their price target on Roots from C$3.00 to C$5.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Roots from C$1.50 to C$2.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th.

Shares of ROOT stock traded up C$0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$3.62. The company had a trading volume of 285,071 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,076. Roots has a 12 month low of C$0.66 and a 12 month high of C$3.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 136.41, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$2.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$2.13. The company has a market cap of C$152.76 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.51.

Roots Company Profile

Roots Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides apparel, leather goods, footwear, and accessories under the Roots brand in Canada and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Direct-To-Consumer, and Partners and Other. The Direct-to-Consumer segment sells products through the company's corporate retail stores and e-commerce.

Featured Story: Call Option Volume

Analyst Recommendations for Roots (TSE:ROOT)

Receive News & Ratings for Roots Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roots and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.