Roots (OTCMKTS:RROTF) Price Target Increased to $4.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Posted by on Apr 9th, 2021


Roots (OTCMKTS:RROTF) had its target price increased by stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $2.75 to $4.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 43.24% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Roots from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. CIBC increased their price objective on Roots from $1.75 to $3.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Roots from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, National Bank Financial reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Roots in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.40.

RROTF traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.79. 2,500 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,300. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.65. Roots has a 1-year low of $0.51 and a 1-year high of $2.79.

Roots Company Profile

Roots Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides apparel, leather goods, footwear, and accessories under the Roots brand in Canada and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Direct-To-Consumer, and Partners and Other. The Direct-to-Consumer segment sells products through the company's corporate retail stores and e-commerce.

The Fly

Analyst Recommendations for Roots (OTCMKTS:RROTF)

