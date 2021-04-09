Roots (OTCMKTS:RROTF) Price Target Increased to $4.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Roots (OTCMKTS:RROTF) had its target price increased by stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $2.75 to $4.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 43.24% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Roots from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. CIBC increased their price objective on Roots from $1.75 to $3.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Roots from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, National Bank Financial reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Roots in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.40.

Get Roots alerts:

RROTF traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.79. 2,500 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,300. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.65. Roots has a 1-year low of $0.51 and a 1-year high of $2.79.

Roots Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides apparel, leather goods, footwear, and accessories under the Roots brand in Canada and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Direct-To-Consumer, and Partners and Other. The Direct-to-Consumer segment sells products through the company's corporate retail stores and e-commerce.

Featured Story: How a Strangle Strategy is different from a Straddle Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Roots Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roots and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.