Roots (OTCMKTS:RROTF) Price Target Increased to $4.50 by Analysts at TD Securities

Roots (OTCMKTS:RROTF) had its price target boosted by equities researchers at TD Securities from $4.00 to $4.50 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ target price suggests a potential upside of 61.15% from the stock’s current price.

RROTF has been the subject of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Roots from $1.75 to $2.75 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Roots from $2.00 to $3.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Roots in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price objective on Roots from $1.75 to $3.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Roots has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.15.

Get Roots alerts:

Shares of RROTF stock traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,300. Roots has a 52-week low of $0.51 and a 52-week high of $2.79. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.65.

Roots Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides apparel, leather goods, footwear, and accessories under the Roots brand in Canada and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Direct-To-Consumer, and Partners and Other. The Direct-to-Consumer segment sells products through the company's corporate retail stores and e-commerce.

Featured Story: Investing in Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Roots Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roots and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.