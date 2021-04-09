Roots (TSE:ROOT) Given New C$4.50 Price Target at TD Securities

Roots (TSE:ROOT) had its price objective boosted by research analysts at TD Securities from C$4.00 to C$4.50 in a note issued to investors on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 22.28% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Roots from C$1.75 to C$2.75 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Roots from C$1.75 to C$3.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Roots from C$2.00 to C$3.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Roots from C$1.25 to C$2.25 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of Roots from C$1.75 to C$3.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Roots presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$3.14.

TSE:ROOT traded up C$0.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$3.68. 270,646 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 68,740. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 136.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$2.94 and its 200-day moving average is C$2.13. The firm has a market cap of C$155.29 million and a PE ratio of -3.50. Roots has a twelve month low of C$0.66 and a twelve month high of C$3.80.

Roots Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides apparel, leather goods, footwear, and accessories under the Roots brand in Canada and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Direct-To-Consumer, and Partners and Other. The Direct-to-Consumer segment sells products through the company's corporate retail stores and e-commerce.

