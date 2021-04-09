Roots (TSE:ROOT) Given New C$4.50 Price Target at TD Securities

Roots (TSE:ROOT) had its price objective boosted by research analysts at TD Securities from C$4.00 to C$4.50 in a note issued to investors on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 22.28% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Roots from C$1.75 to C$2.75 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Roots from C$1.75 to C$3.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Roots from C$2.00 to C$3.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Roots from C$1.25 to C$2.25 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of Roots from C$1.75 to C$3.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Roots presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$3.14.

TSE:ROOT traded up C$0.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$3.68. 270,646 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 68,740. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 136.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$2.94 and its 200-day moving average is C$2.13. The firm has a market cap of C$155.29 million and a PE ratio of -3.50. Roots has a twelve month low of C$0.66 and a twelve month high of C$3.80.

Roots Company Profile

Roots Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides apparel, leather goods, footwear, and accessories under the Roots brand in Canada and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Direct-To-Consumer, and Partners and Other. The Direct-to-Consumer segment sells products through the company's corporate retail stores and e-commerce.

