Roots (TSE:ROOT) Price Target Increased to C$4.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Roots (TSE:ROOT) had its price target upped by BMO Capital Markets from C$2.75 to C$4.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 8.70% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Roots from C$4.00 to C$4.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on shares of Roots from C$3.00 to C$5.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Roots from C$1.50 to C$2.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Roots from C$1.75 to C$3.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Roots from C$1.75 to C$3.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$3.14.

TSE ROOT traded up C$0.10 on Friday, reaching C$3.68. The company had a trading volume of 270,646 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,740. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 136.41. The stock has a market capitalization of C$155.29 million and a PE ratio of -3.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$2.94 and its 200 day moving average price is C$2.13. Roots has a 12 month low of C$0.66 and a 12 month high of C$3.80.

Roots Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides apparel, leather goods, footwear, and accessories under the Roots brand in Canada and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Direct-To-Consumer, and Partners and Other. The Direct-to-Consumer segment sells products through the company's corporate retail stores and e-commerce.

