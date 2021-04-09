Rope ($ROPE) One Day Volume Hits $2,464.00

Rope (CURRENCY:$ROPE) traded down 2.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 9th. Rope has a market cap of $2.14 million and approximately $2,464.00 worth of Rope was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Rope coin can currently be purchased for about $76.50 or 0.00129232 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Rope has traded 16.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00001797 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001688 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $41.76 or 0.00070540 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 19.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $185.47 or 0.00313291 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.05 or 0.00005148 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $448.98 or 0.00758422 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 17.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.63 or 0.00021338 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $59,573.31 or 1.00631139 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $437.85 or 0.00739620 BTC.

Rope Coin Profile

Rope’s total supply is 28,000 coins. Rope’s official Twitter account is @dontbuyrope and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Rope is rope.lol

Rope Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rope directly using U.S. dollars.

