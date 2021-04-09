Rope ($ROPE) Price Up 15.1% This Week

Rope (CURRENCY:$ROPE) traded down 8.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on April 9th. One Rope coin can now be bought for $78.30 or 0.00133760 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Rope has traded up 15.1% against the U.S. dollar. Rope has a total market cap of $2.19 million and approximately $9,198.00 worth of Rope was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001716 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001710 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $41.26 or 0.00070482 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $168.55 or 0.00287929 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.19 or 0.00005441 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $452.85 or 0.00773602 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58,665.88 or 1.00218929 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 20.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.78 or 0.00020129 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $426.50 or 0.00728588 BTC.

Rope Profile

Rope’s total supply is 28,000 coins. The official website for Rope is rope.lol . Rope’s official Twitter account is @dontbuyrope and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Rope

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rope directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rope should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Rope using one of the exchanges listed above.

