Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) Director Sells $400,887.50 in Stock

Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) Director George Orban sold 3,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.35, for a total value of $400,887.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 402,200 shares in the company, valued at $49,611,370. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

George Orban also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 31st, George Orban sold 3,250 shares of Ross Stores stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.17, for a total value of $390,552.50.

On Friday, March 26th, George Orban sold 3,250 shares of Ross Stores stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.12, for a total value of $390,390.00.

On Wednesday, March 17th, George Orban sold 3,250 shares of Ross Stores stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.31, for a total value of $400,757.50.

NASDAQ:ROST traded up $0.84 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $128.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 65,428 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,148,436. The company has a market capitalization of $45.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 151.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.16 and a beta of 0.95. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 12 month low of $79.65 and a 12 month high of $127.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $119.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $110.93.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The apparel retailer reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.33). The business had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.27 billion. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 22.57% and a net margin of 2.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.28 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th were given a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 15th. Ross Stores’s payout ratio is presently 24.89%.

A number of research firms have commented on ROST. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Ross Stores from $121.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Ross Stores from $123.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. UBS Group dropped their price target on Ross Stores from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Ross Stores from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ross Stores presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.05.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ross Stores during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Bainco International Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Ross Stores during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ross Stores during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ross Stores during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ross Stores during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. 83.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ross Stores Company Profile

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offers apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

