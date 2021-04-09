Router Protocol (ROUTE) Price Up 18.8% This Week

Router Protocol (CURRENCY:ROUTE) traded down 9.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on April 9th. Router Protocol has a market cap of $15.34 million and approximately $763,585.00 worth of Router Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Router Protocol has traded up 18.8% against the dollar. One Router Protocol coin can now be purchased for approximately $7.53 or 0.00012851 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001728 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001707 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.12 or 0.00070136 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 15.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $172.64 or 0.00294483 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.18 or 0.00005420 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $452.49 or 0.00771839 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58,618.33 or 0.99987790 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 22.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.69 or 0.00019939 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $422.60 or 0.00720847 BTC.

About Router Protocol

Router Protocol was first traded on January 12th, 2021. Router Protocol’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,036,362 coins. Router Protocol’s official Twitter account is @routerprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Router Protocol is a cross-chain liquidity aggregator governance token. Router Protocol is working to integrate multiple blockchains together in the ecosystem to ignite the revolution of cross-chain liquidity. The idea is to allow its community to earn $ROUTE tokens irrespective of which blockchains they use. So far it has integrated three blockchains in the $ROUTE eco-system and each chain will get an equal number of $ROUTE token rewards for staking their LP tokens. “

Router Protocol Coin Trading

