Royal Bank of Canada Analysts Give Deutsche Börse (ETR:DB1) a €150.00 Price Target

Deutsche Börse (ETR:DB1) has been given a €150.00 ($176.47) price target by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price indicates a potential upside of 3.06% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on DB1. Independent Research set a €160.00 ($188.24) price target on Deutsche Börse and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €167.00 ($196.47) price target on Deutsche Börse and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €138.00 ($162.35) price target on Deutsche Börse and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group set a €145.00 ($170.59) price target on Deutsche Börse and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €150.00 ($176.47) price target on Deutsche Börse and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €153.86 ($181.01).

ETR DB1 traded up €2.45 ($2.88) during trading on Friday, hitting €145.55 ($171.24). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 476,127 shares, compared to its average volume of 642,992. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of €137.83 and a 200 day moving average price of €138.18. The firm has a market cap of $26.71 billion and a P/E ratio of 24.72. Deutsche Börse has a 52 week low of €124.85 ($146.88) and a 52 week high of €170.15 ($200.18).

Deutsche BÃ¶rse AG operates as an exchange organization in Europe, the United States, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through nine segments: Eurex (Financial Derivatives), EEX (Commodities), 360T (Foreign Exchange), Xetra (Securities Trading), Clearstream (Post-Trading), IFS (Investment Fund Services), GSF (Collateral Management), Qontigo (index and analytics business), and Data (data business).

