Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) Price Target to $8.50

Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) (TSE:ERF) had its target price hoisted by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $8.00 to $8.50 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 55.39% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on ERF. Desjardins cut Enerplus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Enerplus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Enerplus in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. CIBC increased their target price on Enerplus from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on Enerplus from $5.75 to $7.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.40.

Get Enerplus alerts:

Shares of NYSE ERF traded up $0.23 during trading on Friday, reaching $5.47. The stock had a trading volume of 203,931 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,266,893. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.44 and a beta of 3.18. Enerplus has a fifty-two week low of $1.66 and a fifty-two week high of $5.82. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.37.

Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) (TSE:ERF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 19th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. Enerplus had a negative net margin of 130.21% and a positive return on equity of 2.91%. The company had revenue of $149.72 million for the quarter. Analysts forecast that Enerplus will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enerplus in the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Wolverine Trading LLC acquired a new stake in Enerplus in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Enerplus by 53.0% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 17,420 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 6,034 shares in the last quarter. Annandale Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enerplus in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of Enerplus in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,000. 50.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Enerplus

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company's oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Montana, Colorado, and Pennsylvania; and Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan.

See Also: Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Enerplus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enerplus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.