Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Enerplus (TSE:ERF) Price Target to C$8.50

Enerplus (TSE:ERF) (NYSE:ERF) had its price objective boosted by Royal Bank of Canada to C$8.50 in a report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 23.55% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on ERF. Scotiabank raised their price target on Enerplus from C$4.50 to C$5.75 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. ATB Capital increased their price objective on shares of Enerplus from C$5.50 to C$6.25 in a report on Monday, January 11th. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on Enerplus from C$9.50 to C$7.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 19th. CIBC increased their price target on Enerplus to C$9.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on Enerplus from C$6.00 to C$7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Enerplus currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$7.70.

TSE ERF traded up C$0.30 on Friday, hitting C$6.88. The stock had a trading volume of 734,638 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,943,649. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$6.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$4.31. Enerplus has a one year low of C$2.22 and a one year high of C$7.22. The stock has a market cap of C$1.53 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.43.

Enerplus (TSE:ERF) (NYSE:ERF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 19th. The oil and natural gas company reported C$0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.09 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$195.10 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Enerplus will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company's oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Montana, Colorado, and Pennsylvania; and Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan.

