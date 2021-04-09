Royal Bank of Canada Increases Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (TSE:CHE.UN) Price Target to C$9.00

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (TSE:CHE.UN) had its price objective hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada to C$9.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 29.50% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Raymond James set a C$3.00 target price on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$5.50 to C$6.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. CIBC upgraded Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from C$6.00 to C$9.00 in a report on Monday, December 21st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$7.00 to C$7.50 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$6.00 to C$7.50 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$6.79.

Shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund stock traded up C$0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$6.95. 397,339 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 446,514. The stock has a market capitalization of C$716.23 million and a PE ratio of -3.83. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$7.00 and a 200 day moving average of C$5.88. Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of C$4.02 and a fifty-two week high of C$7.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 232.16.

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund Company Profile

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund provides industrial chemicals and services in Canada, the United States, and South America. It operates through Sulphur Products & Performance Chemicals (SPPC), Water Solutions & Specialty Chemicals (WSSC), and Electrochemicals (EC) segments. The SPPC segment removes and/or produces merchant, regenerated, and ultra pure sulphuric acid, sodium hydrosulphite, elemental sulphur, liquid sulphur dioxide, hydrogen sulphide, sodium bisulphite, and sulphides.

