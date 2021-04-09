Royal Bank of Canada Increases Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (TSE:CHE.UN) Price Target to C$9.00

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (TSE:CHE.UN) had its price objective hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada to C$9.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 29.50% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Raymond James set a C$3.00 target price on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$5.50 to C$6.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. CIBC upgraded Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from C$6.00 to C$9.00 in a report on Monday, December 21st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$7.00 to C$7.50 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$6.00 to C$7.50 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$6.79.

Shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund stock traded up C$0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$6.95. 397,339 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 446,514. The stock has a market capitalization of C$716.23 million and a PE ratio of -3.83. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$7.00 and a 200 day moving average of C$5.88. Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of C$4.02 and a fifty-two week high of C$7.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 232.16.

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund provides industrial chemicals and services in Canada, the United States, and South America. It operates through Sulphur Products & Performance Chemicals (SPPC), Water Solutions & Specialty Chemicals (WSSC), and Electrochemicals (EC) segments. The SPPC segment removes and/or produces merchant, regenerated, and ultra pure sulphuric acid, sodium hydrosulphite, elemental sulphur, liquid sulphur dioxide, hydrogen sulphide, sodium bisulphite, and sulphides.

