Royal Bank of Canada Raises RPM International (NYSE:RPM) Price Target to $92.00

RPM International (NYSE:RPM) had its price target raised by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $90.00 to $92.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price suggests a potential upside of 0.77% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on RPM. Vertical Research upgraded shares of RPM International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of RPM International from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. G.Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of RPM International in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of RPM International from $113.00 to $108.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of RPM International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.40.

NYSE:RPM traded down $0.46 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $91.30. The company had a trading volume of 6,095 shares, compared to its average volume of 636,102. RPM International has a 52-week low of $62.39 and a 52-week high of $98.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $87.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.18. The company has a market capitalization of $11.88 billion, a PE ratio of 27.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

RPM International (NYSE:RPM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.09. RPM International had a net margin of 7.50% and a return on equity of 35.72%. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that RPM International will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Russell L. Gordon sold 9,668 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.89, for a total value of $820,716.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 103,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,828,305.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RPM. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in RPM International in the third quarter worth about $40,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in RPM International by 2.9% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,479 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $863,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in RPM International by 2.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 235,141 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $19,479,000 after purchasing an additional 4,957 shares during the period. Rockland Trust Co. grew its holdings in RPM International by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 6,376 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $579,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. Finally, First American Bank purchased a new stake in RPM International in the fourth quarter worth about $204,000. 74.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About RPM International

RPM International, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of coatings, sealants, building materials, and related services. It operates through the following business segments: Industrial, Consumer, and Specialty. The Industrial segment is the maintenance and protection products for roofing and waterproofing systems, flooring, passive fire protection, corrosion control, high-performance sealing and bonding solutions, infrastructure rehabilitation and repair, and other construction chemicals.

