Royal Dutch Shell (OTCMKTS:RDS-A) Shares Down 0.4%

Royal Dutch Shell plc (OTCMKTS:RDS-A)’s share price traded down 0.4% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $38.69 and last traded at $38.91. 5,298,264 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $39.08.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Redburn Partners raised Royal Dutch Shell from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Cowen upped their target price on Royal Dutch Shell from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Scotiabank raised Royal Dutch Shell from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.00.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $41.52 and a 200-day moving average of $35.37.

Royal Dutch Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company worldwide. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Oil Products, Chemicals segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

