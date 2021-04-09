RSK Smart Bitcoin One Day Trading Volume Tops $296,066.00 (RBTC)

RSK Smart Bitcoin (CURRENCY:RBTC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 9th. RSK Smart Bitcoin has a total market capitalization of $53.01 million and approximately $296,066.00 worth of RSK Smart Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One RSK Smart Bitcoin coin can now be purchased for about $57,300.41 or 0.97869640 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, RSK Smart Bitcoin has traded 1.5% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About RSK Smart Bitcoin

RBTC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 26th, 2018. RSK Smart Bitcoin’s total supply is 20,999,764 coins and its circulating supply is 925 coins. RSK Smart Bitcoin’s official website is rsk.co . RSK Smart Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @RSKsmart . The Reddit community for RSK Smart Bitcoin is /r/rootstock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “RBTC is a utility token that is used to pay gas in order to execute RSK transactions and smart contracts. Moreover, RBTC is pegged to Bitcoin [BTC] in the ratio of 1:1. The token can be autonomously converted to/from BTC through the so-called 2WP’ that bridges the Bitcoin and RSK protocols. “

