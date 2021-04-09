Ruff 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $6.78 Million (RUFF)

Ruff (CURRENCY:RUFF) traded 19.6% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on April 9th. One Ruff coin can now be bought for about $0.0225 or 0.00000039 BTC on exchanges. Ruff has a total market capitalization of $22.01 million and approximately $6.78 million worth of Ruff was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Ruff has traded 46.6% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Ruff

Ruff is a coin. Its genesis date was January 11th, 2018. Ruff’s total supply is 1,880,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 980,500,000 coins. Ruff’s official message board is medium.com/@ruffchain . Ruff’s official Twitter account is @Ruff_Chain and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ruff’s official website is ruffchain.com . The Reddit community for Ruff is /r/ruffchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ruff Chain combines the Internet of Things technology with the blockchain. It contains a distributed operating system and an open main chain, connecting peer to peer network and consensus mechanism from the virtual world to reality. Traditional blockchain forgo Availability over Consistency and Partition Tolerance, however, Ruff enabled Availability through the combination of Edge Computing and blockchain, making Availability available, and thus meeting the requirements of elastic real-time requirements. Our goal is to solve the problem of trusted operations and onerous operations between IoT systems in different domains, thus creating an open Ruff Chain Ecosystem. As an architecture combining blockchain and internet of things (IoT), Ruff Chain includes a public chain for development as well as a distributed operating system. It extends the point-to-point network and consensus mechanism from the virtual to the real world and promotes the notion of atomic flow by information flow. RUFF Tokens, validated by virtual currency contracts, are placed in the Ruff Chain; they are the standards for incentivizing, consuming, and trading in the Ruff Chain community. “

Ruff Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ruff directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ruff should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ruff using one of the exchanges listed above.

